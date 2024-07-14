MetisDAO Price Reaches $40.58 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $230.76 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $40.58 or 0.00067329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.12 or 0.99631446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.34736224 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $11,040,557.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

