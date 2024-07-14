Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and $52,219.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,081,709 coins and its circulating supply is 33,334,959 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,075,265 with 33,330,123 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.74836289 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $51,458.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

