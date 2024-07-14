Metahero Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.50 million and $642,473.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001706 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

