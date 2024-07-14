Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,611,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,661,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

