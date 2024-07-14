Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.4 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
