McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 304.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 204,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

