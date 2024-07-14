McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 204,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

