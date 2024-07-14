Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $73.59. 10,190,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

