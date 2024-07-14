Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84.

HCP stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

