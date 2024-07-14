Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.
- On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84.
HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %
HCP stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
