Manta Network (MANTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $284.99 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $284.99 million and $15.14 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.81784171 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,232,131.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.