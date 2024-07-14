Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,241.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $3.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

