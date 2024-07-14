Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.96. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $283.49 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $618,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 293,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,584,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

