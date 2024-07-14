Loop Capital Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $52.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $11,683,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.