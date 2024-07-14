Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2785 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGFRY stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.82.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

