Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2785 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGFRY stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.82.
Longfor Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longfor Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.