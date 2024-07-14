Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Longeveron Trading Up 12.9 %

LGVN traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,480. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

