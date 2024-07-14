Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $139.70 million and $6.30 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lollybomb Meme Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01337511 USD and is down -17.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,474,313.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.