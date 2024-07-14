Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Logiq Stock Performance

LGIQ stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 175,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.

