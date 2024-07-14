Lista DAO Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $121.85 million and $34.11 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.53895451 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $37,548,490.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

