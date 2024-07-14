Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 11,090 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,318,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.55. The stock had a trading volume of 195,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,339. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

