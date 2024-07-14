Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,580 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IONS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 1,597,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,646. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

