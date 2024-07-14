Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

