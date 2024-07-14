Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 112.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.93. 384,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

