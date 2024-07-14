Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $3,175.28 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,175.28 or 0.05330839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion and $32.42 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,703,334 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,705,011.90697054. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,127.40568403 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $34,866,409.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

