LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Stock Performance

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in LG Display by 20.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 69.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

