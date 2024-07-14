LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $32,371.17 and $208.61 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

