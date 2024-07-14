Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

LEG stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

