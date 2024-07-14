LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

