Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of EHC opened at $86.54 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,530,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

