LayerZero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $401.58 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00006129 BTC on popular exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $401.58 million and approximately $169.61 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LayerZero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.82556606 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $315,467,548.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.