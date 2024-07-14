Lake Street Capital Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $64.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $615.18 million, a PE ratio of -782.57 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

