Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 521,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,181. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

