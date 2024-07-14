Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $12,989,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

