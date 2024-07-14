Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Up 99.7% in June

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 343,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Know Labs by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Know Labs in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Know Labs in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Know Labs Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of KNW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 1,110,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,231. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Know Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Featured Articles

