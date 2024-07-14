KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $125.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

