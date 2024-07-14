KickToken (KICK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.13

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.79 million and $0.13 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01458003 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

