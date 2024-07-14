Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.65

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and traded as high as $26.26. Kenon shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 14,785 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

