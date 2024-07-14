KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.98. 2,482,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.