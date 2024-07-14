KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,769.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after buying an additional 908,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. 763,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

