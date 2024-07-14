KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $623.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

