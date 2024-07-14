KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,404,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $207,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,004,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

