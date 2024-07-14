KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.