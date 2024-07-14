KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortinet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 254,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,358. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

