KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

