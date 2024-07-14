KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

WEC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,803. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.