KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

