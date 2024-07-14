JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Reduced by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.8% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,817. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.