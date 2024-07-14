JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $91.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $2,355,740 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 77.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

