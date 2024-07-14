JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $50.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.