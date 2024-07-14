JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stake Lifted by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advantage Trust Co owned 0.49% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 96,678 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

