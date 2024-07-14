Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.